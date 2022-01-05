Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

WRE stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 189.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.