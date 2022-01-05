Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE WM opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

