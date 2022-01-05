Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.