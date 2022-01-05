Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WFTSF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.38.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.