Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.02

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 25742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

