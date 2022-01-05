Wedbush Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.65. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE CFR opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

