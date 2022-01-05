Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

