Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.65.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

WAL opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.