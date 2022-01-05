Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE: ATIP):

12/29/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

12/17/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

12/7/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

11/29/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

11/22/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

11/16/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,070. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

