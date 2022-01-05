Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Weis Markets by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.