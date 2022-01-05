Wells Fargo & Company Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $460.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $408.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,199. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $426.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

