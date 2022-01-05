Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.