Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.45

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.45 and traded as high as $58.99. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 83,973 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

