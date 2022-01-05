Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of SBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,079. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.