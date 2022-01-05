WHALE Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $13.05 or 0.00029904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $95.34 million and $2.02 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.48 or 0.08050911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.25 or 0.99802984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007543 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

