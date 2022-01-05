Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

