Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 45.9% in December

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

