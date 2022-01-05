Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

