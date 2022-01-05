WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MAPS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

