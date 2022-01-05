Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

