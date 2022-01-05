WOO Network Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $615.58 million and $108.56 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00056334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,745 coins and its circulating supply is 574,262,536 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

