Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WKP opened at GBX 829.50 ($11.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 828.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 860.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.45. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 698 ($9.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($13.19).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.04) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.00) to GBX 920 ($12.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 922 ($12.42).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

