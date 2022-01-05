WOWswap Price Reaches $13.75 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00030096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $7.47 million and $286,058.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.87 or 0.08115369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,839.93 or 1.00302107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007572 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

