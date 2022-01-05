Wrapped NXM 1-Day Volume Hits $3.11 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $107.81 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $64.29 or 0.00138976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

