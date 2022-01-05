XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by 478.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,816. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.