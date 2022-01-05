XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in XPEL by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in XPEL by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

