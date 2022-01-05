XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
XPEL stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
