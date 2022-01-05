XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

XPO opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.