Xponance Inc. Buys 983 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in First Solar by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,004 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Solar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,414 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in First Solar by 353,337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,275 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,396 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.95.

FSLR opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

