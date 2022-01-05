Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,839,000 after purchasing an additional 420,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

