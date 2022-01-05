Xponance Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trimble by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

