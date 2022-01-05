Xponance Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.