Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of XYL opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

