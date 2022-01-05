Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.