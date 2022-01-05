Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

YELL stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Yellow has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $653.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

