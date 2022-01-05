yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $361,437.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,734,542 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

