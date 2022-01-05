Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4,780.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

