Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

