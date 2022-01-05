Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.81 EPS

Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

HLI traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.30. 2,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.