Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $17.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

