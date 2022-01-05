Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 50.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 74.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 306,733 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

