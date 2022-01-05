Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report sales of $132.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $435.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL traded down $35.88 on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.09. 30,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,270.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,341.88. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $756.85 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.