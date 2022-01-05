Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

