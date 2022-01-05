Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.48. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

