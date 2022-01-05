Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.