Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $516,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $540,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $491.25 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

