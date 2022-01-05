Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

