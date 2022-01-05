Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

