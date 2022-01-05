Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce sales of $605.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.40 million and the highest is $606.80 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $521.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

