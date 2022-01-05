Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

