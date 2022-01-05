Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.06 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,815. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

